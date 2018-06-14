New VA clinic opens in Decatur

(WAND) - The VA Illiana Health Care System has opened a new clinic in Decatur.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Thursday at 1:30 p.m. for the newly opened Decatur Community Based Outpatient Clinic.

It is larger than the Veterans Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Decatur and is more than 20,000 square feet.

It will have the same services the previous clinic did, but "bring those services together under the Patient Aligned Care Team model affording Veterans an improved VA health care experience."