Changes proposed for archery deer hunting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is holding public meetings to discuss potential changes to archery deer hunting regulations.

The proposed changes would impact five counties, Champaign, Douglas, Macon, Moultrie, and Piatt.

The meetings will provide information about the status of deer populations in those counties and hear comments on alternative management options intended to boost deer populations.

Most of the options would require changes to the archery regulations that have been in effect for the past several years.

One meeting took place on June 12. The other will be June 14 from 5-7 at the Rock Springs Nature Center auditorium at 3939 Nearing Lake in Decatur.

The DNR would propose changes to the archery deer regulations for the five counties this summer through the State of Illinois' administrative rules process, unless they hear heavy opposition to those changes.