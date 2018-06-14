Flag retirement ceremony to be held in Mt. Zion

MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - Boy scouts, cub scouts, venturing crew, the Dalton City American Legion Post, and United States Army National Guard Aviation Company are holding their annual Flag Retirement Ceremony.

This is the 19th year for the flag retirement and veterans' recognition ceremony in Lion's Park in Mt. Zion.

The ceremony will be held Thursday evening at 7 p.m.

Current and past members of the military will be honored, and United States flags that are worn or damaged beyond repair will be honorably retired.

Flags are retired by being burned in open flames, according to the Flag Code.

The public is invited to attend, along with former members of the Armed Services.

United States, State, and POW/MIA flags are collected throughout the year for retirement at the ceremony.

If you have a flag that needs retired, you can bring it to the ceremony.