Lincoln museum holds event honoring First Ladies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is holding a "History Sparkles" event June 14 recognizing First Ladies Mary Lincoln, Julia Grant, Nancy Reagan, and Michelle Obama.

Historians will offer presentations on the women throughout the museum.

Guests can listen to the speakers while enjoying sparkling wine, sampling desserts, and listening to the Beth Anderson Flute Choir.

Mary Lincoln impersonator Pam Brown will open and close the festivities.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $35. To purchase a ticket, click HERE and visit the "special event reservations" tab.