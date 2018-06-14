2 escape house fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Fire Department said a home is a total loss on Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called out to a home in the 1700 block of East Cook Street around 9:30 a.m.

Two people were inside the home when the fire broke out. Both were able to escape the home without injury.

Firefighters were still working on putting out hot spots around 11 a.m.

It’s not clear what started the fire.