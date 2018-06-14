CHS Grain Elevator donates over $5,000 to feed the hungry

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Central Illinois Foodbank is receiving a large donation from CHS Grain Elevator in Shipman, Illinois.

The grain elevator raised over $5,000 for the Foodbank in this year's Harvest for Hunger campaign.

This is the 6th year Shipman Grain Elevator has participated in Harvest for Hunger.

The annual campaign has raised over $53,000 for the Foodbank in six years.