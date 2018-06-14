Man 'pinched' between truck tractors loses life

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A man died when he was 'pinched' between two truck tractors, state troopers say.

Troopers say driver Peter F. Peters, 46, had his white 2008 Kenworth truck tractor parked on the right should of Interstate 70 and near mile post 55.5. While he was out of the truck tractor on the driver’s side, another truck tractor sideswiped the Kenworth vehicle, leaving Peters in the middle.

Troopers say the other truck tractor, which has an unknown make or model and driver, kept driving eastbound after the man’s death.

Peters is originally from Canada.