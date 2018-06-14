Suspect facing drug-induced homicide charges

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a drug-induced homicide in Bloomington.

Police say they arrested Troy D. McBride, 24, of Rantoul back in March for delivery of a controlled substance. In the car police found heroin/fentanyl and crack cocaine.This arrest started a several month long investigation into McBride.

On June 8, McBride was indicted by the Statewide Grand Jury for Drug Induced Homicide as well as six counts related to manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

Police say McBride was arrested again on the charges on Wednesday in the 200 block of North Vine Street in Urbana.

McBride was arrested for drug induced homicide and multiple counts of manufacture and delivery of cocaine. He was transported to the McLean County Jail.

Bloomington police say this is all part of their efforts to combat opiods. This is also the second time this past year a suspect has been arrested for drug-induced homicide.