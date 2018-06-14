City denies cover-up, excessive force accusations

City denies cover-up, excessive force accusationsPosted: Updated:
1 dead, 1 injured in homicide investigation
SOUTH JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A woman is dead in what police are calling a homicide.
Man calls deputies to report someone sold him bad meth
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man landed himself behind bars after calling the sheriff's office to complain about someone selling him by meth.
Man 'pinched' between truck tractors loses life
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A man died when he was 'pinched' between two truck tractors, state troopers say.
Fire seen in multi-vehicle crash
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Troopers say a multi-vehicle crash shut down part of a road in Illinois.
Roads closed in crash response
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person went to a hospital after a rollover crash on Route 51.
Confiscated, abandoned item auction coming soon
PAWNEE, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois leaders plan to auction off confiscated and abandoned property later in June.
Burglary suspect found hiding in muddy creek
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A burglary suspect who was hiding in a muddy creek surrendered to police.
Illinois coroner will no longer hold remains until poor pay
(AP) - Officials in a western Illinois county have ended a local coroner's practice of holding the remains of poor people until relatives come up with $1,000 following criticism from some residents that it amounted to holding the deceased person's ashes for ransom.
Car hits child in Decatur neighborhood
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A car hit a child in the Decatur area Thursday.
Man takes off before hit-and-run crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police searched for a suspect after a chase in Decatur.
Thursday Morning Forecast
Murder suspect wanted on warrant
Man arrested, new details released after Dalton City hostage situation
Victim wrestles gun away from burglar in home invasion
Confirmed tornadoes damaged Champaign homes
Springfield airport sees major upgrades
Search underway for missing man in poor health
