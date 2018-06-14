Car hits child in Decatur neighborhood

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A car hit a child in the Decatur area Thursday.

Police say it happened along West Macon Street.

Photos we captured at the scene show several Decatur police cars outside of a house. Several people could be seen standing outside.

Officers say the child has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police could not provide further details about what happened when WAND-TV asked after 6 p.m.

This developing story will be updated as the station learns details.