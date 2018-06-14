Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A motorcycle rider was involved in a hit-and-run in Decatur.

Police say it happened Thursday evening near Main Street and Kenwood Avenue. A WAND-TV photographer saw a motorcycle on the side of the road and police in the area.

Officers say the victim, who was on the motorcycle, is a man. They could not provide an injury update as of 7:15 p.m.

WAND-TV will update this story as it learns more.