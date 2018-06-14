Whiskey bottles littered interstate after crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (WAND) – A highway crash left bottles of whiskey sitting all over the road.

WLWT reports the crash was between tractor-trailers at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 40 in Pulaski County, Ark. One of the tractor-trailers ended up on fire, but crews managed to put those flames out.

A photo from the Arkansas Department of Transportation shows bottles of Fireball everywhere on the interstate.

ADOT sent out a tweet saying there were unknown non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. The road later reopened.

Crews used a mechanical broom to clear the road.

Looks like we’ll be working this for a while. Updates as they are available. pic.twitter.com/KEaXIpPj2y — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) June 14, 2018