Roller coaster derails; 6 to hospital

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WAND) – A roller coaster derailed, sending several people to a hospital in Florida.

Firefighters say two people fell 34 feet when it happened Thursday at the Boardwalk in Daytona Beach. Firefighters worked to rescue ten other people from the train, which appeared to be dangling above the ground.

In a Twitter update, crews said six people are in the hospital for care. The extend of their injuries is unknown.

Video posted to Twitter by the Dayton Beach Fire Department shows the rescue in progress.

Daytona Beach Firefighters in the process of rescuing riders from rollercoaster accident at Boardwalk pic.twitter.com/vm1GctCGhq — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018