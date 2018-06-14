DECATUR -- The longest running event on the LPGA Symetra Tour returns to Hickory Point Golf Course.

The 34th Forsyth Classic tees off Friday morning, with the top players on tour competing for a share of the $130,000 purse.

There are five players from Illinois in the field: Elizabeth Szokol (Winnetka), Jaclyn Jansen (Effingham), Stephanie Miller (Elgin), Samantha Postillion (Burr Ridge), and Alexandra Harkins (Crystal Lake).

Tournament play tees off Friday at 7:30 AM, continues Saturday, and concludes Sunday.