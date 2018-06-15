Benches, tables damaged at local park

MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Mt. Zion are looking for whoever damaged several picnic tables.

Police say sometime during the past two days, someone damaged the picnic tables at Goodwin Park.

Officers say these are park property for all families to us and damaging these items could result in an arrest.

"So while some kids might think damaging stuff is fun, it is definitely no joke and might even result in their arrest," the police department's Facebook page said,

If you ever see damage to any park property you are asked to call 217-864-4012.