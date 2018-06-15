Decatur bank robber not fit to stand trial

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A judge says a man who police say robbed a bank is not fit to stand trial.

A mental health evaluation was been ordered for James A. Carr and the results reveled he was unfit to stand trial.

Carr will be placed in the custody of the state's Department of Human Services once a bed is available.

Carr is accused of showing a note to workers at First Mid-Illinois Bank and Trust after 8 a.m. on May 1. Officers say he at one point reached toward his waistband or pocket in a move that indicated he might be armed.

He left the scene with an unknown amount of cash.

Carr also served 20 years in federal prison for two different bank robbery convictions. A jury found him guilty in 2006 and again in 2009.

