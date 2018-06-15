Bikers tour over 200 miles of central Illinois

(WAND) - Bikers from across the county hit the streets for a six day tour of central Illinois.

The 16th annual Grand Illinois Bike Tour kicked off on Sunday in Clinton. Bikers made stops in Lincoln, Springfield and Decatur.

Each day they ride routes of 44-52 miles to enjoy quiet, and rural areas. In each town bikers stop to explore the town and attractions.

"Everybody is so welcoming and so nice. We really enjoyed the Capitol and to to do a lot of tourist things," said Sara Zaberowski from Nebraska.

The bike tour is the only multi-day ride in Illinois that specifically raises money to support the goal of a more bike-friendly Illinois. Proceeds go to Ride Illinois, a nonprofit advocacy organization to make biking safer in Illinois.

Fore more information on the ride, click here.