City council to vote on new Mound Road development

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - City Council is expected to vote on plans to rezone an area on Mound Road.

Developers are hoping city council will vote in favor of their plan to build two commercial buildings across from Olive Garden. It's still not clear what the space will be used for, but the area can not be used for places such as a check cashing business, pawn shop, tattoo parlor or a video gambling facility.

The petition to rezone does include plans for a restaurant with a drive thru, as well as retail, medical and business offices.

The City Plan Commission voted 6 to - in favor of approving the petition on June 7.

City Council will vote on Monday at 5:30 p.m.