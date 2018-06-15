Cooling centers open as heat, humidity hit Illinois

(WAND) - A hot and muggy weekend is expected to hit central Illinois. With the heat cooling centers are expected to be open. 

Temperatures are expected to turn uncomfortably hot and humid. Temperatures will reach the 90s and hit indices near 100º. 

Cooling centers in Decatur, Taylorville, Springfield and several other surrounding towns are open. For a full list of centers, clicking here. 

With the heat make sure to take it easy and hydrate early and often. Check on elderly neighbors and bring your pets in, or make sure they have plenty of water and shade.

Below are more tips to stay safe in hot weather. 

  • Hot cars can be deadly. Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees.
  • Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.
  • Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.
  • If someone doesn’t have air conditioning, they should seek relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day in places like schools, libraries, theaters, malls, etc.
  • Avoid extreme temperature changes.
  • Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.
  • Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.
  • Postpone outdoor games and activities.
  • Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat. Take frequent breaks if working outdoors.
  • Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of cool water.
