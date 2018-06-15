Cooling centers open as heat, humidity hit Illinois

(WAND) - A hot and muggy weekend is expected to hit central Illinois. With the heat cooling centers are expected to be open.

Temperatures are expected to turn uncomfortably hot and humid. Temperatures will reach the 90s and hit indices near 100º.

Cooling centers in Decatur, Taylorville, Springfield and several other surrounding towns are open. For a full list of centers, clicking here.

With the heat make sure to take it easy and hydrate early and often. Check on elderly neighbors and bring your pets in, or make sure they have plenty of water and shade.

Below are more tips to stay safe in hot weather.