Cost of trash pickup could rise

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur residents might have to pay a little more for their trash pick up.

The first price change would happen in July and go from the standard $14.50 price to $17.50. After the price would go up 50 cents until 2021.

Prices for yard waste will not change from the normal $1 cost.

Residents haven't seen a waste pick up increase since 2010.

City Council will vote on the measure at Monday nights regular meeting at 5:30 p.m.