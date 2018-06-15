State Rep: Handle fireworks with caution

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Fourth of July is just around the coroner and a state representative is encouraging firework safety this holiday.

State Rep. Sue Scherer is highlighting the safety tips to protect families who plan to participate in firework displays.

"Watching fireworks on the Fourth of July is a beloved family tradition to many people in our local communities," said Scherer. "While watching fireworks and setting them off can be a lot of fun for the family, we must remember that fireworks can be very dangerous and should be handled with caution."

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), hundreds of people are sent to the hospital each year due to injuries sustained from fireworks. Scherer encourages local residents to follow CPSC's safety tips before handling fireworks:

• Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.

• Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper because this is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and that they could pose a danger to consumers.

• Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees - hot enough to melt some metals.

• Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

• Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

• Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

• Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.

• Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.

• Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.

• After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.

• Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.



For more information, please call Rep. Scherer's constituent service office at 217-877-9636 or email StateRepSue@gmail.com.