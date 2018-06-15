Slingshot car damage suspect's tractor truck may be seized

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Champaign County leaders are trying to seize a tractor truck they believe was used to shoot out car windows.

Prosecutors say the vehicle belongs to Wisconsin man Kevin Lee Casey, 53, who faces two charges of aggravated battery and another two for criminal damage to property. Police say he used a slingshot and ball bearings to damage cars along a stretch of Interstate 74 in the county. Broken glass injured a 3-year-old child on May 2.

Troopers reported cars were damaged 45 times in a period between March and June 1. Casey faces charges in three of those cases.

The News-Gazette reports Judge John Kennedy ruled the state does have probable cause for a civil forfeiture of the truck tractor, which is a 2014 Freightliner Cascadia.

State’s Attorney Julia Rietz says the county might have to negotiate with a lienholder who gave Casey a loan on the truck tractor. She says the loan might carry more value than the worth of the truck.

The county notified Casey, Case Express LLC and the Itasca finance company that financed the tractor truck. The newspaper says a claimant has 28 days to respond with a defense filing if they wish to challenge the potential seizure.

The paper says prosecutors are working to make sure Casey can’t ever reclaim the vehicle.

