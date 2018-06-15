Camper destroyed after blown tire causes crash

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A blown tire caused a driver to lose control of a truck pulling a camper before it crashed, firefighters say.

Crews say it happened on just before 3 p.m. Friday on Interstate 57 at mile marker 157.5. The rear tire’s issue caused the driver to fishtail, lose control and finally leave the road.

One unknown person went to HSHS St. Anthony Hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Photos from the Effingham Fire Department show parts of the camper destroyed in the aftermath. Crews say it came from Mississippi.

The scene of the crash is now clear, firefighters say. State police are investigating what happened.