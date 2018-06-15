Troopers: Driver who sideswiped truck in man's death found

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Ohio troopers arrested a semi trailer driver accused of striking and killing a man in Illinois.

Illinois troopers say Canada man Peter F. Peters, 46, died when a semi trailer sideswiped his truck tractor from the driver's side as he stood outside of it, leaving him "pinched" between the two vehicles.

This happened on June 13 along Interstate 70 eastbound at mile post 55.5 in Fayette County

Ohio investigators found the truck tractor in Cambridge Ohio, which is about 1 1/2 hours away from Columbus. Troopers arrested Ray L. Ryan, 60, who is from Buffalo, Mo.

Ryan is charged with failing to report an accident that resulted in death.

Troopers say the Fayette County State's Attorney's Office worked with Ohio investigators to make the arrest.