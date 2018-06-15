Volunteers keep golfers cool at Forsyth Classic

FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) — They are cool, calm and collected even in the summer heat.

No, not the golfers — the volunteers.

"They may look dainty," volunteer Hap Gilbert said. "They may look small. But they are tough."

Gilbert and his grandsons have one of the most important tasks this weekend — stocking the bottled water and ice out on the front nine of the course.

The Forsyth Classic has changed a lot in the past 34 years. Gilbert has been around for the past 15.

But no matter the changes, organizers hope the tournament will continue to bring in green for the economy.

"[The tournament] brings in about $500,000 each year," said tournament organizer Cindy Deadrick-Wolfer.

But no matter what form the tournament may take two things are certain: these players will give it their best shots to move up to the LPGA tour and Gilbert will be here hoping to carry on a family tradition.

"I'm hoping that when I decide to step down, [my grandsons] will be willing to take over and continue," he said.