Shooter found guilty, will face prison time

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A man who shot another in the torso will be headed to prison.

A jury found Deontae Franklin, 34, guilty of aggravated battery with a firearm in the shooting of a 43-year-old Bobby Hansbrough on July 29. It happened at about 7 a.m. in the 1200 block of Danville's Clarence Street.

Hansbrough survived the shooting.

Investigators say they found the handgun used in the shooting after arresting Franklin on July 1.

The charge, a Class X felony, could mean up to 30 years in prison for Franklin. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 19.

Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy says Franklin must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.