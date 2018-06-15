Car hits child in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A car hit a child in the Springfield area. 

Police say it happened Friday near the intersection of Monroe Street and White City Boulevard. They say the child has non-life-threatening injuries. 

