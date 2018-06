FORSYTH -- Stacy Bregman and Karolina Vickova share the lead at 7-under after the first round of the Forsyth Classic.

They don't have a lot of breathing room atop a crowded leaderboard. Anneliese Newell and Jenny Haglund are tied for third at 6-under, and a whopping nine golfers are five-under.

For the full leaderboard click here.