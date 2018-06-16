Early Saturday morning shooting investigation

Springfield Police are investigating an early morning shooting. 

Police say around 1 A.M. Saturday, a person showed up to Memorial Medical Center with a gunshot wound to their arm. 

According to authorities the victim is going to be okay. Police are actively investigating. 

WAND-TV will update this developing story as it learns more. 

