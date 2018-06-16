One dead, one injured in deadly 4-wheeler accident

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly 4-wheeler accident in Fayette County.

According to police, just after midnight Saturday police responded to an accident involving a 4-wheeler.

The vehicle was traveling northeast on County Road 1150 N at the intersection of County Road 1225 N southwest of Vandalia when the 4-wheeler overturned, pinning the driver and passenger to a tree.

Police say witness on scene pulled the 4-wheeler off the victims.

The driver, a 23-year-old, was transported to the Fayette County Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The passenger, a 19-year-old, was transported to Fayette County Hospital and then airlifted to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. There is no word on the extent of the second victim’s injuries.