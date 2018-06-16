Triple shooting leaves two dead, one injured

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Danville police are investigating an overnight shooting that has left two people dead and one injured.

According to police, shots were reported fired at around 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning near the Untouchables Motorcycles Club.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered three male victims with gunshot wounds on club grounds.

A 23-year-old and 17-year-old were later pronounced dead, while the third victim, a 36-year-old, was being treated for non life-threatening injuries. All three are residents of Danville.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Police are currently searching for Deontae N. Bright, 18 of Danville in relation to these murders. His whereabouts are currently unknown, but are actively being sought.