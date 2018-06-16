One man wounded in Friday night shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Champaign Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening.

According to police, just before 8:00 p.m. an 18-year-old flagged down an officer with apparent gunshot wound.

Officers say the victim was near the 300 block of E. Hill Street when he was struck by gunfire.

The victim, a Champaign man, was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for multiple non life-threatening injuries.