Beardsley Park shooting leaves one wounded

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A Beardsley Park shooting leads to one man being sent to the hospital, police say.

Champaign Police are investigating the incident that occurred at the 1000 block of N. Walnut Street just after 9:30 p.m. Friday night.

The victim, a 40-year-old man, left the area on foot before police arrived.

He was taken to an area hospital where he is being treated for a non life-threatening injury.

If you have any information, you’re being asked to call Champaign Police Investigations Division at 217-351-4545.