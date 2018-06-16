Running club graduation Saturday at Hess Park

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Learn to Run program celebrated it's graduates Saturday at Hess Park.

The Learn to Run course teaches people how to get up and run for a half hour straight.

 To learn more about how to join head to the Learn to Run Decatur Facebook page.

