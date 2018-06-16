Small veggie trays being recalled in Illinois



SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Del Monte is recalling 28 ounce “small veggie trays,” which include broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, celery and dill dip, that were distributed to Illinois and Indiana.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) recommends throwing out the vegetable tray if you have already purchased it. The vegetable trays are no longer on store shelves.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local officials have been investigating a cluster of cyclosporiasis illnesses associated with recalled Del Monte vegetable trays. No illnesses have been reported in Illinois. IDPH will continue to investigate the outbreak along with the FDA and CDC.

Cyclosporiasis is a disease caused by infection with Cyclospora cayetanensis, a pathogenic protozoan transmitted by feces or feces-contaminated food and water. Outbreaks have been reported due to contaminated fruits and vegetables.



Del Monte reports the recalled products (6, 12, and 28 ounce vegetable trays containing broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and dill dip) were distributed to: Kwik Trip, Kwik Star, Demond’s, Sentry, Potash, Meehan’s, Country Market, FoodMax Supermarket, and Peapod in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin and have “Best If Enjoyed By” date of June 17, 2018 or earlier. Only 28 ounce vegetable trays were distributed in Illinois.

More information can be found on the FDA website.

