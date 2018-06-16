Srisawang takes lead on day two of Forsyth Classic

FORSYTH -- The sweltering heat did little to deter the best of the best on the Symetra Tour in round two of the Forsyth Classic Saturday.

Nontaya Srisawang (-12) carded a bogey free 7-under 65 to take a one stroke lead heading into Sunday. Isi Gabsa (-11) is one stroke back after matching her 65.

Rookie Jillian Hollis (-9) stole the show with a career best 8-under 64. It was the lowest score of the day, and catapulted her into a tie with Jenny Haglund (-9) for third place.

Five players are tied for fifth at 8-under par. The tournament concludes Sunday at Hickory Point Golf Course.