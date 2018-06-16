Owner of multiple car dealerships dies

PEORIA, Ill. (WEEK) - Jeff Green, owner of several car dealerships in the Peoria area, has been killed in an apparent car racing accident in Canada.

That information was first reported by 1470 WMBD.

Green owned and operated both Green Ford and Green Chevy.

Details are still coming in; 1470 reports that Green was avidly involved in Indy-car style racing.

This story will be updated as we learn more.