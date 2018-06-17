Decatur Police investigating shooting that leaves one wounded

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

Just after 3:00 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 1000 block of E Main Street in Decatur after receiving multiple calls of gunshots heard in the area.

According to police, at approximately the same time a 24-year-old male was taken from the 1000 block of E. Main Street to St. Mary’s Hospital.

Police say the victim suffered life threatening injuries as a result of the shooting and was transferred to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

No arrests have been made regarding this incident and Decatur Police are asking anyone with information regarding this case to call the Decatur Police Department at 424-2711.