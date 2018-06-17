39th annual Show Choir Camps of America kicking off at the Big Blue

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Show Choir Camps of America is heading to Millikin University from June 17 through the 23.

Show Choir Camps of America was founded by Millikin alumni Dwight Jordan '76 and Boroian Moninger '78. The camp brings in top coaches to teach children from ages 11 to 18 about singing, choreography, dancing, jazz, hip hop and acting.

This is the 39th year for the camp. The first SCA camp had 200 students and 60 directors. Now, the business has lasted over 25 years and has taught more than 30,000 students.

Former students consistently return to SCA to serve as guest artists or counselors, including Millikin alums Jodi Marzorati Benson '83 (voice of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"), and Broadway star Tim Shew '80, who led a 2004 workshop.