Fire erupts at Decatur Manor

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A fire broke out Sunday at Decatur Manor around 3:20 P.M.

Bedding caught fire in the Manor, causing smoke to fill the building. Sprinkler systems activated and doused the fire. 

Fire investigators said all residents were evacuated safely from the facility, no injuries were reported. 

