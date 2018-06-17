Parkland College to host first ever CSI Summer Camp

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Parkland College is offering its first ever "CSI Experience" Summer Camp.

A mystery will be put in front of campers and with help from faculty and staff from different fields including forensics, criminal justice, law enforcement, EMS, media production. The camp wants to show community youth the roles these disciplines play in solving a crime in a safe, fun environment. Students can learn to collect evidence, interview witnesses and suspects; analyze blood, fingerprints, and DNA.

The camp takes place June 18 through June 28. The camp runs from 10 A.M. until 3 P.M. each day.

The accepted ages are 14 through 16. The camp takes place at Parkland College, 2400, W. Bradley Ave., C. (Second Stage Theatre).

For more information contact Cindy Smith at 217-351-4630