Spirit Hockey Camp coming to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Spirit Hockey Camp is coming to Springfield. The camp gives children the opportunity to improve their hockey skills while practicing their faith.

Faith formation will take place during camp together with the Catholic mass, rosary, adoration and confession. Each camper will be guided to understand their relationship with God as it relates to them in everyday life, on the ice and off the ice.

The event is in Springfield from 8 A.M. until 4 P.M. June 18-20 at Nelson Center, 601 N. 5th St., Springfield, IL.

Springfield SHC opens with a Faith and Family Night on June 17th at 5 PM at St. Agnes Parish, 245 N. Amos Ave., Springfield, IL.