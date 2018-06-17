Fundraiser hosted for Shane Shomidie's daughters

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - It's been two and a half months since Shane Shomidie's body was found in the Sangamon River. To help support his family's children, the family set up a fundraiser for Shane Shomidie's daughters: Lola and Baelynn Shomidie at Curve Inn.

The Fundraiser had live music, drinks, and a silent auction. The family said the event falling on Father's Day was not intentional, it just a simple coincidence. The family hopes to make this an annual event.

The family's goal for this year was to raise $20 thousand dollars for the girls and they hope to reach it and continue to reach more money as the years go by.