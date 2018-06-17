Gabsa wins 34th Forsyth Classic in sudden death playoff

FORSYTH -- 54 holes wasn't enough to decide the 34th Forsyth Classic - they needed 58.

Isi Gabsa (Munich, Germany) knocked in a birdie on the fourth playoff hole to beat Jillian Hollis (Rocky River, Ohio) and claim the title.

Hollis (-13) grabbed the outright lead with a birdie on No. 16. Gabsa (-13) responded with a long birdie putt of her own on No. 17 to pull even and ultimately force the playoff.

Kristy McPherson, Min Seo Kwak, Leona Maguire, and Nontaya Srisawang tied for third at 10-under par.

The tournament will return to Hickory Point next year (June 10-16) for its 35th anniversary.