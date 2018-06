Illini incoming freshman Ayo Dosunmu scored 10 points and dished out a team-high 6 assists in USA's 113-74 in over Canada in the FIBA U18 Americas championship game.

For the six game tournament, Dosunmu averaged 9.5 points per game, shooting 62.5 percent from the field and 100 percent from the free throw line. He led the team with 4.5 assists per game.

Next stop: Champaign, Illinois. Dosunmu heads to campus Monday to join the team for summer workouts.