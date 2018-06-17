Two dead in Springfield shootings

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two Springfield residents are dead after two shootings.

Thomas S. Poudzunas, 53 of Springfield was pronounced dead at HSHS St. John's Hospital at 11:29 P.M. on Friday June 15. He was transported from his home on North Daniels by EMS after being discovered on the ground with a gunshot wound. Sangamon County Sheriff's Office is the investigating the incident.

John T. Buecker, 47, of Springfield was pronounced dead from an apparent gunshot wound sustained at his home in Oakwood Mobile Home Court on Peoria Road. Springfield discovered Buecker was conducting a wellness check Saturday June 16.

Autopsies will be conducted on both victims, more details will be released following these exams.