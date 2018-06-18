Victim's name released from deadly Sunday car crash

WATSEKA, Ill. (WAND) – The name of the victim who died as a result of injuries sustained in a Sunday afternoon car crash has been released.

84-year-old Reta A. Dowling of Watseka was a passenger in a vehicle driven by her husband that reportedly collided with another vehicle on Illinois Route 24 at around 2:14 p.m. on Sunday.

Reta Dowling died as a result of multiple injuries she received during the crash.

Her death is under investigation by the Champaign Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police.