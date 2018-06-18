Victim's name released in deadly Edgar County crash

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – The victim’s name who was involved in a two-vehicle crash has been released.

84-year-old Helen M. Bonwell of Chrisman was a passenger in a vehicle driven by her husband that was reportedly struck by another vehicle on June 15th.

According to officials, Bonwell died as a result of her injuries she sustained during the crash.

Her death is under investigation by the Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department.