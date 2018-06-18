Heat wave to turn into rain wave

(WAND) -- After several afternoons in the 90s, cooler air is on the way to central Illinois along with some rain.

Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says the best opportunity for any work in the field will be Monday or early Tuesday before the rain arrives. However, he says it'll still be dangerously hot those days with heat index values near 100°, if not into the low 100s.

As a stationary front drops south and stalls across the area, daily rain chances start Tuesday afternoon and last through Friday. 2-4" of rain is possible during that time. That will help to lower temperatures as well and easy any stress on the crops.

Del Rosso says to expect highs in the low 80s with overnight lows in the 60s from Thursday into the weekend. These temperatures will still allow for more corn development with 170 to 190 GDUs over the next week. With optimal conditions so far, Ag Expert Dave Brown says the corn is tall and tasseling should begin within the week.