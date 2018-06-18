White Oaks Mall exploring ideas to fill empty storefronts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - White Oaks Mall is looking to diversify its tenants when it fills empty spaces.

Two of the big-box stores in the mall are closing, Sears and Bergner's.

Simon Property Group, which owns the rest of the mall, is pursuing the vacant spaces.

Officials with the mall said it is apparel-heavy and they want more entertainment value when they fill empty slots.

Both Sears and Bergner's had been anchor stores in the mall since the 70s.

Officials will not say at this time which stores they are talking with about coming, but said they have to increase foot traffic at the mall.